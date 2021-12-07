Freezing rain possible in Edmonton, other parts of central and southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Special weather statements were issued for much of central Alberta, including Edmonton and Calgary, Tuesday afternoon due to the possibility of freezing rain.

The special weather statements were issued by Environment Canada just after 3 p.m. for areas of the province stretching as far north as Grande Prairie and Slave Lake, down south to the Brooks and Medicine Hat regions.

Mixed precipitation with a freezing rain risk is possible in the affected areas Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the weather agency.

Special weather statement issued for FREEZING RAIN. Area outlined in teal has the potential for mixed precipitation including freezing rain overnight and Wednesday morning. City of Edmonton included. Travel with extreme caution in this zone. #yeg #yegwx #abroads pic.twitter.com/QWYhEQrrLC — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) December 7, 2021

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said similar to the freezing rain event in the city nearly two weeks ago, a cold and dry airmass is being replaced with warm, moist Pacific air.

“As the Pacific airmass moves farther east, it will warm the upper layers enough to produce liquid rain,” Beyer said. “The timing of this precipitation event could see that liquid rainfall landing on a below-zero surface, freezing on contact.”

The greatest potential for freezing rain is in the areas between Whitecourt and Edmonton, according to Environment Canada. The weather agency said the potential for freezing rain in the Red Deer and Calgary regions is there, but less likely. And travel could be impacted if freezing rain does occur.

Beyer said while much of the area under the special weather statement will not be affected, all regions under the statement have a chance of seeing freezing rain.

Beyer said the freezing rain will be patchy, with some models suggesting anywhere from two to three millimetres of rain for some areas under the statement.

Roads, sidewalks and parking lots may be slippery.

Less than two weeks ago, freezing rain had a major impact on the morning commute in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Edmonton Transit bus service was suspended for period of time on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 25.

Flights were also put on hold at the Edmonton International Airport for a period of time due to icy runways.

For up-to-date road conditions, follow 511 Alberta on social media.

