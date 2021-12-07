Snowfall warnings issued for parts of N.S., up to 25 cm expected

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s wacky weather will continue this week as the province is bracing for some snowy weather on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings Tuesday afternoon from Yarmouth County to Halifax County, along with special weather statements for the rest of the province.

“The snow will reach western Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon, and spread to the rest of the province later in the day,” it said.

“A mixture of rain and snow will occur along the south shore into the evening.”

Read more: High winds from thunderstorms knock out power across Nova Scotia

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected, with the highest accumulations occurring over inland areas of Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the snow will be accompanied by strong northeasterly winds, which could produce some blowing snow as temperatures fall into the night.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement warned. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

From rain and wind warnings on Monday to snowfall warnings on Wednesday. There's nothing like winter in #NS #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/NyqIHFbi46 — Rhonda Brown (@RhondaBrown5) December 7, 2021

Conditions are expected to improve from west to east early on Thursday.

The snowstorm will come on the heels of a line of thunderstorms that knocked out power to more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers overnight Tuesday.