Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warnings issued for parts of N.S., up to 25 cm expected

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 3:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec City blanketed in first major snow storm of the season' Quebec City blanketed in first major snow storm of the season
Snow turned streets white in Quebec City on Dec. 6 during the first major winter storm of the season. In videos posted early Monday, Twitter user @FPOnTheDL captured the blustery conditions as snow accumulated on her balcony and the streets around.

Nova Scotia’s wacky weather will continue this week as the province is bracing for some snowy weather on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings Tuesday afternoon from Yarmouth County to Halifax County, along with special weather statements for the rest of the province.

“The snow will reach western Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon, and spread to the rest of the province later in the day,” it said.

“A mixture of rain and snow will occur along the south shore into the evening.”

Read more: High winds from thunderstorms knock out power across Nova Scotia

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected, with the highest accumulations occurring over inland areas of Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It said the snow will be accompanied by strong northeasterly winds, which could produce some blowing snow as temperatures fall into the night.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement warned. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Conditions are expected to improve from west to east early on Thursday.

The snowstorm will come on the heels of a line of thunderstorms that knocked out power to more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers overnight Tuesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Snow Storm tagHalifax December storm tagHalifax storm chips snow tagHalifax storm December tagHow much snow is Halifax supposed to get tagHow much snow is Nova Scotia supposed to get tagSnowfall warning Halifax tagSnowfall warning Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers