High winds from thunderstorms knock out power across Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 8:28 am
A crew in Halifax is seen clearing up the road from trees that broke after Monday's storm. View image in full screen
A crew in Halifax is seen clearing up the road from trees that broke after Monday's storm. Reynold Gregor/Global News.

A line of thunderstorms knocked out electricity to more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers overnight.

The storm churned out powerful winds and heavy downpours across the province.

Schools were closed in the Halifax area and some ferry services were cancelled.

Read more: Residents forced to evacuate Antigonish, N.S. trailer park by boat amid flooding

By 9 a.m., there were about 10,000 homes and businesses without power across the province, but more than half of the outages were reported in the Halifax area.

Meanwhile, special weather statements have been issued for the entire province, warning that a snowstorm could dump up to 15 centimetres of snow on Nova Scotia on Wednesday night.

As well, wind warnings have been issued across Newfoundland, where gusts reaching between 90 and 120 kilometres per hour are in the forecast for later Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'N.S. storm damage to take months to repair' N.S. storm damage to take months to repair
N.S. storm damage to take months to repair – Nov 26, 2021

This storm is the second biggest in recent weeks.

In late November, torrential rainfall hammered parts of Nova Scotia for three days, causing significant damage, particularly in Antigonish County, in northeastern Nova Scotia, and in Victoria and Inverness counties in northern Cape Breton.

The damage was estimated to be at least $7 million, according to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

-With files from Aya Al-Hakim

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
