Portage rooftop bank robbery thwarted: police

A 30-year-old man is in custody after climbing through the roof of a closed bank, RCMP said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Saskatchewan Avenue East in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday morning in response to an alarm.

When officers arrived just before 3 a.m., all the doors were locked, but someone was spotted running down the hallway inside the financial institution.

Dec 7, at 2:55 am, #rcmpmb arrested a male after he broke into a financial institution on Saskatchewan Ave E, in Portage la Prairie. The male gained entry into the business from the roof. Kiefer Beaulieu, 30, has been charged & remanded into custody. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kzKLWVNyDV — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 7, 2021

The suspect was later seen on the roof of the building and going down a ladder several businesses away, police said. He was arrested without incident.

The man has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing break-in instruments, mischief, and three counts of failing to comply.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

