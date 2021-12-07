Man charged with impaired driving causing death after fatal Quinte West crash

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP have charged a man with impaired driving causing death in relation to a crash that left two young women dead in early October of this year.

Police said Tuesday they charged Aysar Younes, 23, of Quinte West, with two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

His charges stem from a two-vehicle crash on RCAF Road in Trenton on Oct. 3, where two women, a 22-year-old from Quinte West and a 23-year-old from Belleville, were killed. Police say their eastbound vehicle was struck by Younes’s westbound vehicle.

Police say the women were pronounced dead at the scene, while Younes was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The victims were later identified as Rebecca Beatty, 22, and Anastasia Collins, 23, of Belleville.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested the 23-year-old on Tuesday and charged him.

0:33 2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP 2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP – Oct 4, 2021