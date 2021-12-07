Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving causing death after fatal Quinte West crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 2:40 pm
OPP have charged a 23-year-old man with drunk and dangerous driving causing death after a double-fatal crash in Trenton this October. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a 23-year-old man with drunk and dangerous driving causing death after a double-fatal crash in Trenton this October. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

Quinte West OPP have charged a man with impaired driving causing death in relation to a crash that left two young women dead in early October of this year.

Police said Tuesday they charged Aysar Younes, 23, of Quinte West, with two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Read more: 2 young women killed in collision near CFB Trenton: Quinte West OPP

His charges stem from a two-vehicle crash on RCAF Road in Trenton on Oct. 3, where two women, a 22-year-old from Quinte West and a 23-year-old from Belleville, were killed. Police say their eastbound vehicle was struck by Younes’s westbound vehicle.

Trending Stories

Police say the women were pronounced dead at the scene, while Younes was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The victims were later identified as Rebecca Beatty, 22, and Anastasia Collins, 23, of Belleville.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested the 23-year-old on Tuesday and charged him.

Click to play video: '2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP' 2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP
2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP – Oct 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
