11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 70

Guelph’s public health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, edging up the total case count to 5,265.

The latest data shows the city has 70 active cases, with 13 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 5,150, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Three new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,239. Active cases are at 34, with five recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 19 confirmed cases among 12 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including two cases at St. Joseph Catholic School where an outbreak was declared on Monday.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has updated its online vaccination reporting portal to reflect eligibility for children aged five to 11.

As a result, 81.3 per cent of eligible residents in the region are considered fully vaccinated, while 85.1 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 87.1 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, 1,800 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 700 first doses, roughly 100 second doses and 1,000 third doses.

As of Tuesday, 40.3 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.