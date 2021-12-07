London International Airport names new president and CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the London International Airport have appointed Diamond Aircraft Canada’s Scott McFadzean to be the organization’s next president and CEO in the new year.

McFadzean, who has served as the CEO of Diamond for the last five years, will succeed Mike Seabrook effective Jan. 31, the airport said in a statement Tuesday.

Seabrook announced in May that he would retire from the top job at the Greater London International Airport Authority (GLIAA), the organization which operates the airport, which he held for 10 years.

“I am honoured to succeed Mike Seabrook in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer,” McFadzean said in a statement.

“I am excited to lead the London International Airport through this difficult pandemic period and position the organization for strong and continued growth.”

McFadzean, a licensed pilot and a graduate of Western’s Commercial Aviation Management Program, has spent nearly two decades at Diamond Aircraft Canada, including five as CEO, read a media release from London International Airport.

His educational history also includes stints at Georgetown University, ESADE Business School, and Harvard University, the release said.

In a statement, Don Bryant, the chair of GLIAA’s board of directors, described McFadzean as a “visionary leader with an excellent track record in aviation having led organizations through periods of enormous challenge, innovation, and growth.”

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Mike Seabrook for his contributions to London International Airport during his time as CEO and, for his leadership during the rapid growth of the airport and the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us associated with the Airport wish Mike well in his retirement,” Bryant said.

The airport, like much of the travel and tourism sector, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with flights all but halted last year.

While the airport has seen arrivals and departures increase since then, no international flights are currently serviced by London International Airport.

Early last month, Transport Canada announced that eight additional airports across the country would reopen to international travellers at the end of November.

While London was not included in Transport Canada’s announcement, nearby John C. Munro Hamilton International and Region of Waterloo International were.

“In our minds, it’s absolutely unfair that Kitchener and Hamilton have been included in this and we haven’t,” Seabrook told Global News at the time of Ottawa’s announcement.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel