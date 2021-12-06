Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 6 2021 9:03pm
02:12

New pandemic rules for international travel take effect

The rules have changed once again for people traveling internationally into and out of Canada. Richard Zussman has the latest on what you need to know if you’re traveling by air, or by land.

