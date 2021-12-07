B.C. health officials to give COVID-19 update amid concerns on holiday travel

B.C. health officials will be holding their weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak to reporters at 1:30 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.
It is expected Henry and Dix will continue to address concerns around the Omicron variant and upcoming holiday travel.
On Monday, the province recorded another 946 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days.
From Friday to Saturday, there were 351 new cases. From Saturday to Sunday there were 311 new cases and from Sunday to Monday there were 284 new cases.
In addition, 11 new deaths have been reported for an overall total of 2,362.
The number of active cases of the virus in the province is now 2,876.
Of the active cases, 241 individuals are currently in hospital and 89 are in intensive care.
This story will be updated following the 1:30 p.m. PT press conference.View link »
Comments