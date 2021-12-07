SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to give COVID-19 update amid concerns on holiday travel

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. stays the course on booster shots' B.C. stays the course on booster shots
Saying his province is ahead of others, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday he would not change B.C.'s approach to booster shots. The decision comes as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization "strongly" recommended all adults 50 and over get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The committee is also recommending that booster shots of an mRNA vaccine be offered to adults ages 18 to 49 at least six months after their second dose. Richard Zussman reports.

B.C. health officials will be holding their weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak to reporters at 1:30 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

It is expected Henry and Dix will continue to address concerns around the Omicron variant and upcoming holiday travel.

On Monday, the province recorded another 946 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days.

Read more: B.C. records another 946 COVID cases over 1st December weekend, along with 11 deaths

Click to play video: 'New report outlines impact on health care from COVID-19 pandemic' New report outlines impact on health care from COVID-19 pandemic
New report outlines impact on health care from COVID-19 pandemic

From Friday to Saturday, there were 351 new cases. From Saturday to Sunday there were 311 new cases and from Sunday to Monday there were 284 new cases.

In addition, 11 new deaths have been reported for an overall total of 2,362.

The number of active cases of the virus in the province is now 2,876.

Of the active cases, 241 individuals are currently in hospital and 89 are in intensive care.

This story will be updated following the 1:30 p.m. PT press conference.

