Indigenous delegation delays Vatican trip due to Omicron COVID-19 variant

Send this page to someone via email

The Indigenous delegation headed to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis has delayed its trip over growing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald made the announcement to a virtual gathering of chiefs Tuesday morning.

The meeting was set to take place at the Vatican from Dec. 14 to 21. The AFN delegation planned on pushing Pope Francis to deliver an apology over the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.

Between 25 to 30 Indigenous people were expected to be part of the delegation scheduled to meet with Pope Francis. The delegation was composed of elders, knowledge keepers and residential school survivors and youth.

A small group of Canadian bishops was also scheduled to attend between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story. More information to come.