Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Enbridge approves $1.1 billion in new capital projects, raising quarterly dividend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 11:32 am
Enbridge president and CEO Al Monaco, right, addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. View image in full screen
Enbridge president and CEO Al Monaco, right, addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Enbridge Inc. raised its quarterly dividend as it announced the approval of $1.1 billion in new capital projects.

The pipeline company said Tuesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 86 cents per share, up from 83.5 cents.

Enbridge also said it plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of its shares.

Read more: Line 5: Michigan drops oil pipeline lawsuit, refocuses on separate case

The company approved several new capital projects including a $500-million expansion of its Valley Crossing Pipeline in Texas. It will also spend $300 million on an expansion of its Dawn to Parkway system in Ontario.

Trending Stories

“Our organic growth will be focused on enhancing existing asset returns, modernizing our assets, and low capital intensity opportunities within our conventional businesses to serve growing domestic and export market demand,” Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trans Mountain pipeline could be restarted by end of the week: company

“We also plan to continue to invest in low-carbon opportunities that leverage our existing assets and provide a platform for future growth.”

In its outlook, Enbridge reaffirmed its 2021 full-year guidance range for adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation of $13.9 billion to $14.3 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $4.70 to $5.00.

For 2022, the company said it expects EBITDA of $15.0 billion to $15.6 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.20 to $5.50.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta oil and gas tagEnbridge tagAl Monaco tagDawn to Parkway tagEnbridge capital projects tagEnbridge quarterly dividend tagEnbridge quarterly statement tagValley Crossing Pipeline tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers