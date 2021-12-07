Edmonton Cenotaph declared a historic resource

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Cenotaph in the city’s downtown core has been designated a municipal historic resource.

On Tuesday, the city announced Edmonton City Council designated the cenotaph a historic resource in recognition of the deep historical significance.

The cenotaph, which is outside city hall in Churchill Square, was unveiled in 1936 to commemorate the 3,000 Edmontonians who died in the First World War. It now pays tribute to the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in not only the First World War, but the Second World War, the Korean War and the War in Afghanistan.

“The cenotaph is a powerful reminder of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for Canada in four wars, and it also reminds us of the important role of the military in Edmonton,” principal heritage planner David Johnston said in a statement.

"The military are valued members of our community and the cenotaph helps us honour their long history of service."

Organizing and fundraising for the cenotaph started in 1929. It was unveiled in Edmonton by former governor general Lord Tweedsmuir.

The cenotaph is made of concrete, steel and British Columbia granite. It weighs more than 90,000 kilograms (100 tons). It is 6.71 metres (22 feet) tall. The base of the cenotaph is 5.48m (18 feet) square and 3.66m (12 feet) deep.

To date, the cenotaph remains a popular gathering place for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton.

The City’s Historic Resource Management Plan works to identify, protect and promote the preservation and use of historic resources. Since the plan started in 1985, 168 properties have been designated as legally protected municipal historic resources.