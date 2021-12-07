Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 9:58 am
Waterloo Brewing Taphouse. View image in full screen
Waterloo Brewing Taphouse. Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

The Ministry of Labour says an investigation is underway after several employees were left injured by a workplace incident that occurred at Waterloo Brewing in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency services were called to the brewery on Sunday night at around 7 p.m., for an industrial incident.

Read more: Man dead after window being lifted by crane at York University construction site falls, police say

They say five employees were sprayed with a liquid which left them with various levels of burns.

Trending Stories

Police say a 49-year-old Kitchener woman was transported to an out of region hospital while a 38-year-old Kitchener man was taken to an area hospital with both having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three victims were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Charges laid against Kensington Village LTC home in London Ont. in COVID-19 outbreak

The Ministry of Labour says an investigator has been assigned and a probe into the incident is underway.

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Brewing for comment about the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagMinistry of Labour tagOntario Ministry of Labour tagKitchener industrial accident tagKitchener industrial incident tagWaterloo Brewing employees injured tagWaterloo Brewing industrial incident tagWaterloo Brewing Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers