Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

The Ministry of Labour says an investigation is underway after several employees were left injured by a workplace incident that occurred at Waterloo Brewing in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency services were called to the brewery on Sunday night at around 7 p.m., for an industrial incident.

They say five employees were sprayed with a liquid which left them with various levels of burns.

Police say a 49-year-old Kitchener woman was transported to an out of region hospital while a 38-year-old Kitchener man was taken to an area hospital with both having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three victims were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The Ministry of Labour says an investigator has been assigned and a probe into the incident is underway.

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Brewing for comment about the incident.