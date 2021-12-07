N.S. premier, Dr. Robert Strang to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will be providing a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported 45 cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, with the majority identified in Central Zone.

There were also 92 recoveries since the last update on Dec. 3. As of yesterday, there were 153 active cases, and 11 people in hospital. Four of those hospitalized are in ICU.

Of the new cases, 38 were in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. Six cases were in Northern Zone and one case was identified in Eastern Zone.

-With files from Rebecca Lau