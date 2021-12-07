Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. premier, Dr. Robert Strang to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings' Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings
Several schools in Nova Scotia this year have already closed their doors temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases in their community. But while the province publicly reports exposures in schools and information about closures, the same isn’t true for the childcare sector, where many children remain ineligible for vaccines because of their age. Alexa MacLean reports.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will be providing a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported 45 cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, with the majority identified in Central Zone.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 45 new cases over 3 days, more than 90 recoveries

There were also 92 recoveries since the last update on Dec. 3. As of yesterday, there were 153 active cases, and 11 people in hospital. Four of those hospitalized are in ICU.

Trending Stories

Of the new cases, 38 were in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. Six cases were in Northern Zone and one case was identified in Eastern Zone.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings' Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings
Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings

-With files from Rebecca Lau

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 Halifax Nova Scotia health tagCOVID-19 hospitalizations Nova Scotia ICU tagCOVID-19 NS immunization tagCOVID19 live stream Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia COVID-19 update Tuesday tagNS new COVID numbers infections tagNS new COVID-19 numbers December 7 tagvaccination rates in Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers