18-year-old injured in shooting at Laval library

An 18-year-old man is recovering in hospital from his injuries after being shot inside a Laval-Ouest Library.

According to Laval Police, gun shots were reported just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

The shooter, who remains at large, is said to have fired his weapon multiple times through a window from outside the Philippe-Panneton municipal building.

The victim, who is known to police, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Allen Ouellette of Laval police.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Police have made no arrests and say the investigation continues.

