Ava Drabyk continues to break barriers in boys’ hockey

In November of 2020, Ava Drabyk began carving a path that had never been done before her, when she became the first female athlete to record a win in the male U-15 Saskatchewan AA Hockey League.

She wasn’t finished there.

Drabyk is once again playing in the U-15 male AA league this season as a member of the Saskatoon Stallions, but has also been named an affiliate to multiple U-18 teams.

On Nov. 24, while affiliated with the U-18 SAAHL Saskatoon Screaming Eagles, Drabyk was called into the game in the third period where she stopped 10 of 11 shots that she faced. According to Screaming Eagles assistant coach Brett Jarvis, that made her the first female goalie to ever play in the league.

This past Sunday she broke further barriers when she was called up to the Saskatchewan Male U-18 AAA Hockey League as an emergency back-up goaltender.

Although she didn’t see any playing time, her call up to the Blazers made her the first girl to dress for the team and the first to dress in a game, according to the teams general manager.

“It was really exciting and I’m very thankful for the opportunity and it was just great,” she said.

“We’ve had her out year over year where she’s been with our young group because in that peer group she’s one of the better goaltenders there,” Blazers head coach Scott Scissons said.

“So, that’s why she’s in the bantam league and that’s why we didn’t have any concern having her come today. You watch her in warm up and she moves well, it’s just a great stepping stone for her and chance to change the records and being the first person to do a lot of these things — a little bit of a trailblazer.”

Despite the success that she’s enjoyed, don’t expect Drabyk to pursue a future in boys’ AAA hockey, as she has her eyes set on a goal that she’s had since she was little.

“I think I’m going to play girls’ hockey, hopefully. That’s my first choice,” Drabyk said.

“That’s probably the best way for me to get noticed, (by recruiters) hopefully. But, if that doesn’t work out maybe I’ll play with the boys.

