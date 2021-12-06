Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Crescent Point Energy raises dividend and production guidance for 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 6:03 pm
Oilfield pumpjacks, belonging to Crescent Point Energy, work producing crude and beef cattle graze in pasture near Longview, Alberta on Sept. 10, 2020. The Rocky Mountains are visible in the distance. View image in full screen
Oilfield pumpjacks, belonging to Crescent Point Energy, work producing crude and beef cattle graze in pasture near Longview, Alberta on Sept. 10, 2020. The Rocky Mountains are visible in the distance. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Crescent Point Energy Corp. raised its quarterly dividend as it increased its production guidance for next year.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 4.5 cents per share on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 15, up from its fourth-quarter dividend of three cents.

In addition to increasing its dividend, Crescent Point also plans to spend up to $100 million on share repurchases over the following six months.

The moves came as the company said it expects production next year to be between 133,000 and 137,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from its preliminary estimate for the year of 131,000 to 135,000 boepd.

Click to play video: 'Surging oil and gas revenues driving down Alberta’s deficit' Surging oil and gas revenues driving down Alberta’s deficit
Story continues below advertisement

Crescent Point’s capital budget for next year calls for spending between $825 million to $900 million, unchanged from its preliminary 2022 guidance.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Stock markets rally on hopes about Omicron variant as crude oil prices climb

Crescent Point chief executive Craig Bryksa says the company has established a disciplined budget for 2022 and expects to generate strong returns and significant excess cash flow for shareholders.

“As a result, we are accelerating our plans to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of another dividend increase and share repurchases,” Bryksa said in a statement.

“As we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, we expect to further increase our return of capital offering to shareholders in the context of our capital allocation framework.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Business tagAlberta economy tagEnergy tagEnergy Sector tagCrescent Point Energy tagCrescent Point Energy Corp. tagCrescent Point tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers