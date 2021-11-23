Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 23 2021 11:13pm
01:52

Oil and gas prices driving optimism within Canada’s energy sector

Surging oil and natural gas prices are fuelling optimism and driving activity in Canada’s energy sector. As Tom Vernon explains, more crews are expected to be on rigs next year.

Advertisement

Video Home