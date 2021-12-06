Menu

Canada

Driver killed after SUV crashes into a creek in Wellington North: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 4:29 pm
Wellington County OPP say one person died in a crash on Monday morning.
The OPP says one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Wellington North on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a creek south of Mount Forest on Side Road 3 West, just east of Wellington Road 6 at around 7 a.m.

An SUV collided with a guardrail and went off a bridge, before flipping into the water upside down, police said in a news release.

Crews removed the SUV from the water and the driver was pronounced dead.

OPP have not yet identified the victim.

The road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated the crash, but it has since reopened. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

Guelph News

