SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Kingston sees 117 new cases over the weekend, active infections reach record high

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 3:54 pm
COVID-19: Kingston sees 117 new cases over the weekend, active infections reach record high - image View image in full screen
Paul Soucy/Global News

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has reported 117 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. That brings active cases to a new record high of 336.

There is also one new death, the 12th for the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 69 come from those between the ages of 18 and 49.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: JAKK Tuesdays owner evicted from Kingston restaurant

The sudden rise in cases has prompted Public Health to issue a public warning.

Trending Stories

“We have managed to keep schools and workplaces open; however, now we must prioritize measures to stabilize cases in the region,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health.

“Moving forward, our key priorities will be immunizing vulnerable populations, especially younger individuals who are not vaccinated; continue contact tracing and case management, particularly in the school setting; strongly recommend active screening in public places and workplaces; and testing for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Click to play video: 'Community reacts as COVID-19 cases rise in the Kingston region' Community reacts as COVID-19 cases rise in the Kingston region
Community reacts as COVID-19 cases rise in the Kingston region

The health unit has said that many of these new cases are being transmitted easily in social settings, which can cause greater severity of the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re reminding residents to get fully vaccinated when possible, screen for symptoms daily, stay home if any symptoms are present, avoid social gatherings, and limit visits with others.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKingston tagygk tagKFLA Public Health tagKingston covid-19 tagKFL&A Public health COVID-19 tagNew covid cases Kingston tagnew covid cases kfla tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers