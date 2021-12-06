COVID-19: HKPR reports 11 new cases, school outbreak; 80% vaccination rate

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak at a school in Haliburton County, according to data released Monday afternoon.

Seven of the new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes along with three in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases, however, dipped to 42 from 45 reported on Friday (no updates are issued on weekends). There are 26 active cases in the Kawarthas (unchanged), 11 in Northumberland County (down three) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged).

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following:

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up) — first time reporting data with children ages 5 to 11 included:

Single dose : 82.7 per cent

: 82.7 per cent Two doses (fully vaccinated): 79.6 per cent

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.2 per cent (up from 86.9 per cent reported Nov. 29)

87.2 per cent (up from 86.9 per cent reported Nov. 29) Two doses: 84.8 per cent (up from 84.4 per cent on Nov. 29)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.0 per cent (up from 87.2 per cent on Nov. 29)

88.0 per cent (up from 87.2 per cent on Nov. 29) Two doses: 85.7 per cent (up from 84.8 per cent on Nov. 29).

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus will be in Brighton on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King Edward Park (75 Elizabeth St.). A warming area will be available inside the adjacent King Edward Park Arena where people can wait pre- and post-vaccination.

Other data

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday:

Outbreaks: Four active. On Saturday an outbreak was declared at J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton with two confirmed student cases. At least one classroom is closed as of Monday morning, according to the Trillium Lakelands Distirct School Board Outbreaks remain active at My Toy Spot child care/daycare in Lindsay (declared Dec. 1 with two cases, voluntarily closed), at school bus No. 32 in Haliburton County (declared Nov. 26) and at Campbellford Memorial Hospital (declared on Nov. 24 with seven patient cases since Dec. 1). Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 79 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 12 at community settings, 11 at congregate settings, 10 at schools, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility.

Four active. On Saturday an outbreak was declared at J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton with two confirmed student cases. At least one classroom is closed as of Monday morning, according to the Trillium Lakelands Distirct School Board Outbreaks remain active at My Toy Spot child care/daycare in Lindsay (declared Dec. 1 with two cases, voluntarily closed), at school bus No. 32 in Haliburton County (declared Nov. 26) and at Campbellford Memorial Hospital (declared on Nov. 24 with seven patient cases since Dec. 1). Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 79 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 12 at community settings, 11 at congregate settings, 10 at schools, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility. Resolved cases: 2,492 — 13 more since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of the 2,597 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,492 — 13 more since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of the 2,597 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. High-risk contacts: 285 — up from 237 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 13 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

285 — up from 237 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 13 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 100 — two more since Friday’s update. There is currently three hospitalized cases with one addition to an ICU (up one). Since the pandemic began, there have been 55 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 41 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

100 — two more since Friday’s update. There is currently three hospitalized cases with one addition to an ICU (up one). Since the pandemic began, there have been 55 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 41 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 244,909 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 774 tests since Friday.

School cases

School boards reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

