Global News Morning BC
December 5 2021 1:59pm
04:28

Ask an Expert: needle phobia

Dr. Manish Sadarangani, BC Children’s Hospital Vaccine Evaluation Center President, shares some tips for parents to help ease any fears their children have ahead of their COVID vaccine.

