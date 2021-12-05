Global News Morning BC December 5 2021 1:59pm 04:28 Ask an Expert: needle phobia Dr. Manish Sadarangani, BC Children’s Hospital Vaccine Evaluation Center President, shares some tips for parents to help ease any fears their children have ahead of their COVID vaccine. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8426691/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8426691/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?