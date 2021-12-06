SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases jump to 72

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Merck Canada announces its antiviral COVID-19 treatment will be manufactured in Ontario' Merck Canada announces its antiviral COVID-19 treatment will be manufactured in Ontario
Molnupiravir is still pending regulatory approval. Thermo Fisher Scientific in Whitby is one of three facilities that will manufacture the oral treatment for Canada and around the world. Marianne Dimain reports.

Guelph’s public health unit reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday, edging up the total case count to 5,254.

The latest data shows Guelph has 72 active cases, with 14 new recoveries also being reported between Friday and Monday morning.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,137, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Read more: Merck to make its COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada, company announces

Sixteen new cases have also been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,236. Active cases are at 36, with 13 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is only one case being treated in a hospital. That patient is in an intensive care unit.

There are 15 confirmed cases among 11 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Essential, vaccinated workers forced to quarantine amid new travel rules' COVID-19: Essential, vaccinated workers forced to quarantine amid new travel rules
COVID-19: Essential, vaccinated workers forced to quarantine amid new travel rules

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has updated its online vaccination reporting portal to reflect eligibility for children aged five to 11.

Trending Stories

As a result, 81.2 per cent of eligible residents in the region are considered fully vaccinated, while 85 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 86.8 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: Celiac woman says she didn’t eat for 40 hours while at Toronto quarantine hotel

Last week, 8,500 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 3,550 first doses, roughly 700 second doses and 4,250 third doses.

As of Monday, 40.3 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

