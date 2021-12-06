Halifax man claiming to be contractor charged for allegedly taking money, but not doing work

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax-based contractor is facing a number of charges related to fraudulent activity.

Halifax Regional Police say investigators with the financial crime unit division have laid 24 charges against 50-year-old Robert Allan Monk in connection with five alleged fraud-related incidents.

In a news release, police said Monk agreed to do home improvement and contract work between May 2020 and May 2021. They said Monk required that the money be sent upfront, usually through e-transfer.

“The man would not perform the work that was agreed upon and would stop communicating with the individuals,” the release said.

Monk’s charges include three counts of fraud, three counts of fraud by other means, two counts of fraud by credit card, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Monk is also charged with 10 counts of breach of probation.

During a phone interview, spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said he cannot comment on whether Monk faced similar charges in the past.

“I can tell you he was known to the police,” he said.

Monk is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face his charges at a later date.

