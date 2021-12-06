Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tributes planned for victims of École Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Order of the White Rose' Order of the White Rose
The École Polytechnique created the Order of the White Rose in tribute to the victims and their families, and all those who were forever affected by the tragedy. Global’s Laura Casella speaks to engineer and Order of the White Rose committee member Sarah Dorner about the importance of their work.

Monday is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

Read more: March held in Montreal calling for an end to violence against women

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

Trending Stories

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Read more: ‘Anti-feminist attack’: École Polytechnique plaque changes reference to massacre

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Violence Against Women tagÉcole Polytechnique tagFemicide tagPolytechnique massacre tagFemicides tagAnti-Feminist Attack tagMontreal mass shooting tagPolytechnique 32nd anniversary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers