UMFA reaches tentative deal with university

Could the month-long strike between the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) and the University of Manitoba finally be coming to an end?

The union has reached a tentative agreement with the University, UMFA told Global News Monday.

“Because of the support from students, and the solidarity from supporters of public education,” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA President,

“We have been able to reach a tentative agreement that prioritizes recruitment and retention,”

The strike has been going on for over a month after the faculty association called for better wages and better methods to keep the staff from leaving to join other schools.

“UMFA members have stood together to protect the independence and future of our university,” said Dingwall.

“We have refused to let the provincial government’s interference reduce the competitiveness of Manitoba’s only research-intensive university,”

UMFA says details of the agreement will be made public pending the result of the ratification vote, which will be made public after polls close at 11:30 pm Monday.

If UMFA members vote to ratify the agreement, classes will resume on Tuesday morning.

