Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

UMFA reaches tentative deal with university

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 8:12 am
University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) went on strike and hit the picket lines at the entrance to the university in Winnipeg in November 2016. UMFA members voted to ratify an agreement reached between the school and the union earlier this week - taking the threat of a teacher strike off the table.
University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) went on strike and hit the picket lines at the entrance to the university in Winnipeg in November 2016. UMFA members voted to ratify an agreement reached between the school and the union earlier this week - taking the threat of a teacher strike off the table. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Could the month-long strike between the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) and the University of Manitoba finally be coming to an end?

The union has reached a tentative agreement with the University, UMFA told Global News Monday.

“Because of the support from students, and the solidarity from supporters of public education,” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA President,

“We have been able to reach a tentative agreement that prioritizes recruitment and retention,”

Read more: Mediator chides U of M faculty association for dragging out strike

The strike has been going on for over a month after the faculty association called for better wages and better methods to keep the staff from leaving to join other schools.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“UMFA members have stood together to protect the independence and future of our university,”  said Dingwall.

“We have refused to let the provincial government’s interference reduce the competitiveness of Manitoba’s only research-intensive university,”

UMFA says details of the agreement will be made public pending the result of the ratification vote, which will be made public after polls close at 11:30 pm Monday.

If UMFA members vote to ratify the agreement, classes will resume on Tuesday morning.

We’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.

Click to play video: 'Some students frustrated as U of M strike stretches on' Some students frustrated as U of M strike stretches on
Some students frustrated as U of M strike stretches on
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagUMFA tagTentative Agreement Reached tagis the strike coming to an end tagstrike between UMFA and U OF M tagUMFA and U of M tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers