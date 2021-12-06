1st snowstorm of the season closes Montreal-area schools

Send this page to someone via email

The first snowstorm of the season hit Montreal on Monday, with icy roads and poor conditions forcing some school closures. Snow accumulation, ice and poor visibility hampered the morning commute.

The Sûreté du Québec reported several minor accidents and traffic delays on highways in the Greater Montreal area.

Some Montreal-area school closures are in effect, including Vanguard and Peter Hall schools and all schools within the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board and Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides.

According to Environment Canada, the Greater Montreal region will lose 14 degrees in the next 14 hours. Drivers are being asked to be cautious on the roads and keep their distance as water accumulation and slippery driving conditions are factors.

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte