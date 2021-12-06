Menu

1st snowstorm of the season closes Montreal-area schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 8:12 am
A snow clearing machine blasts water out into a river on Ile Bizard west of Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2019. View image in full screen
A snow clearing machine blasts water out into a river on Ile Bizard west of Montreal, Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The first snowstorm of the season hit Montreal on Monday, with icy roads and poor conditions forcing some school closures. Snow accumulation, ice and poor visibility hampered the morning commute.

The Sûreté du Québec reported several minor accidents and traffic delays on highways in the Greater Montreal area.

Read more: ‘It’s a winter wonderland’ — Montrealers dig out after snowstorm strikes province

Some Montreal-area school closures are in effect, including Vanguard and Peter Hall schools and all schools within the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board and Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides.

According to Environment Canada, the Greater Montreal region will lose 14 degrees in the next 14 hours. Drivers are being asked to be cautious on the roads and keep their distance as water accumulation and slippery driving conditions are factors.

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte

