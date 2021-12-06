SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Columbus plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 6, 2021 3:12 am

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-7-2, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -284, Blue Jackets +225; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Toronto looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Maple Leafs are 9-4-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner with 0.6.

The Blue Jackets are 4-6-0 in conference matchups. Columbus has scored 74 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 11.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 15 assists and has 26 points this season. Auston Matthews has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 19 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Boqvist has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
