‘I never dreamt of this’: Voice of Blue Bombers Bob Irving inducted into Ring of Honour

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 5:57 pm
680 CJOB's Bob Irving was inducted into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Ring of Honour ahead of the 2021 CFL Western Final. View image in full screen
680 CJOB's Bob Irving was inducted into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Ring of Honour ahead of the 2021 CFL Western Final. Global News

There was a special recognition for the voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Bob Irving, on Sunday.

680 CJOB’s Irving was inducted into the Blue Bomber Ring of Honour.

“He will represent our fans as being the 13th person to be put in the Ring of Honour,” Blue Bomber president and CEO Wade Miller told the crowd at IG Field ahead of the CFL Western Final game.

This also marks Irving’s last game as the voice of the Blue Bombers after 47 years.

Read more: ‘It’s just time’: Legendary Winnipeg Blue Bombers broadcaster Bob Irving ready for last call

Irving said he’s beyond touched by the recognition.

“I never dreamt of anything like this,” Irving said to the fans.

“I’d like to thank my wife, kids and grandkids who are all up there (in the stands) for their support. They have been behind me all of the way. I’d also like to thank you, the fans, who have been so loyal to the Bombers and CJOB.”

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson was also on hand to announce a scholarship will be named after Irving for future broadcasters.

Read more: Bombers’ voice Bob Irving receives community service award from mayor, city

“Bob, you’re an amazing broadcasting icon for Manitoba — not just for the Blue Bombers, but those in Winnipeg and Manitoba. Thank you for your almost 50 years,” Premier Stefanson said.

“We have a scholarship in partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and it’s in your name, Bob, for a student in broadcasting each and every year,” Stefanson added.

Irving said working in sports broadcasting was a dream come true.

“I’ve loved every minute of what I’ve done … particularly covering the football and particularly being the voice of the Blue Bombers,” he told 680 CJOB when he announced his retirement.

Click to play video: 'Legendary broadcaster Bob Irving prepares for last call' Legendary broadcaster Bob Irving prepares for last call
Legendary broadcaster Bob Irving prepares for last call
