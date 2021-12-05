Calgarians ‘warm up to winter’ at Northwestival

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s University District celebrated all things winter at Northwestival on Sunday, marking the fourth annual event at Northwest Commons Park.

Northwestival featured live music from Alberta band the Royal Foundry, food and drinks, a market, 30-feet-tall igloo tents and lots of activities for kids, including inflatable axe throwing.

View image in full screen People attend Northwestival in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Global News

Maureen Henderson, vice-president of community experience at the University of Calgary Properties Group, said the outdoor festival is about “warming up to winter.”

“We’re all for the cooler season. That’s the whole idea of living in a winter city like Calgary and obviously, wanting everybody to come out and enjoy, regardless,” she explained.

"There are lots of ways to warm up to winter, and this is just one of them."