East-end Toronto junior public school moved to online learning due to COVID investigation: TPH

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is recommending an east-end junior public school’s students move to online learning due to an ongoing COVID investigation.

Wilkinson Junior Public School students will move from in-person learning to online beginning Monday, as a precaution. The agency said it is recommending a full school dismissal “protect staff, students and the community.”

Health officials said they have been in touch with close contacts and have told them to stay home and isolate.

It is unclear how long students will be moved to online learning for.

The province recently announced students from publicly funded schools will be provided rapid antigen tests to take over the upcoming Winter Break.

Each student will receive five tests and should test themselves every three to four days over the break (every Monday and Thursday beginning Dec. 23). Participation in this endeavour is voluntary.

Ontario reported 1,184 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday marking the third day in a row case counts have been over 1,000. Although case numbers have been on the rise over recent weeks, hospitalizations and ICU occupancy numbers have remained relatively steady.

2/4: We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 dismissal within the school. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 5, 2021

4/4: We thank residents & our school communities for doing their part to keep each other safe. Please continue to:

✔Watch for #COVID19 signs & symptoms

🏠Stay home if sick

↔Keep a distance & wear a mask

💪Get fully vaccinated if not already — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 5, 2021

