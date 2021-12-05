SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

East-end Toronto junior public school moved to online learning due to COVID investigation: TPH

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Students will receive rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of holiday break in Ontario' Students will receive rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of holiday break in Ontario
The Ontario government unveiled new plans for students to receive five rapid antigen tests ahead of the winter break. As Katherine Ward reports, officials say the voluntary program is to help facilitate a safe return to school in January – Nov 19, 2021

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is recommending an east-end junior public school’s students move to online learning due to an ongoing COVID investigation.

Wilkinson Junior Public School students will move from in-person learning to online beginning Monday, as a precaution. The agency said it is recommending a full school dismissal “protect staff, students and the community.”

Health officials said they have been in touch with close contacts and have told them to stay home and isolate.

It is unclear how long students will be moved to online learning for.

Read more: Ontario unveils winter COVID testing strategy, to include ‘holiday blitz’

The province recently announced students from publicly funded schools will be provided rapid antigen tests to take over the upcoming Winter Break.

Story continues below advertisement

Each student will receive five tests and should test themselves every three to four days over the break (every Monday and Thursday beginning Dec. 23). Participation in this endeavour is voluntary.

Trending Stories

Ontario reported 1,184 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday marking the third day in a row case counts have been over 1,000. Although case numbers have been on the rise over recent weeks, hospitalizations and ICU occupancy numbers have remained relatively steady.

