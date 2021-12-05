Menu

Environment

High streamflow advisories ended for Similkameen and Tulameen rivers

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 4:06 pm
Crews flyover the KVR Trail near Tulameen river to reassess evacuation orders and alerts on December 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews flyover the KVR Trail near Tulameen river to reassess evacuation orders and alerts on December 3, 2021. RDOS EOC / Submitted

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is continuing its rapid damage assessments throughout the region, after high streamflow advisories were rescinded for the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers on Friday.

“Rivers are receding after recent peaks, following a series of three atmospheric rivers. Temperatures in Princeton and Merritt are forecast to be near or below freezing over the upcoming days,” said the RDOS EOC press release.

While rivers and creeks are expected to continue receding, RDOS EOC says “the risk of additional atmospheric rivers occurring along the B.C. coast will remain through the fall and winter.”

Read more: Flood watch still in effect for Similkameen, Tulameen rivers near Princeton

The RDOS EOC flew over the two rivers on Friday to reassess evacuation orders and alerts covering approximately 1,750 homes in rural areas.

Evacuation orders for Cawston, rural Keremeos and rural Princeton were rescinded Friday evening.

However, an Evacuation Alert for low-lying properties in the Chopaka area of Cawston, remains in place “due to the continued threat of flooding and because of the potential dangers to life, health, and property damage.”

