Saskatoon’s version of Whoville returns to Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House has turned its garden into the Grinch movie-themed Whoville once again.

For those taking a stroll by the area, you may want to stop in for a tour of all the animations and lights that has everything to do with the Grinch.

On a cooler December night, hot beverages and snacks are available for people who come for a stroll for the winter wonderland and light displays.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan CEO Tammy Forrester said the animated space allows families from the house or the community to spread some holiday season joy and the spirit of the Grinch. Hundreds of people came out in 2020.

“We thought we would put some fun outside, and let families come by and spend some time in the garden (and) also open it up to community members — anyone who wants to come to see the light display.”

Visitors may even get the chance to meet Santa. On Friday, Jolly Old Saint Nick stopped by with the Coca-Cola truck for pictures with the kids and wished all a Merry Christmas.

The Whoville display is open to the public through December.

Monday to Thursday it is open from 6 to 8 p.m. while on Friday through Sunday, it’s open 6 to 9 p.m.

Forrester said any donations can be made on-site, which will go towards the Ronald McDonald House daily operations.

For all Christmas light fanatics in Saskatoon, there is no shortage of places to visit including The Enchanted Forest and Clinkskill Christmas Light Display.