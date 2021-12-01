Winnipeg Christmas Lights Map for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to bundle up the family, get into the car and head on out to look at the city’s Christmas lights.

Winnipeggers have taken advantage of the relatively mild November weather and it means a better-than-ever holiday lights display for many homes and businesses.

If you’d like to add a home to the map – yours, your neighbour’s or the store down the street – send the address and a photo to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca!

Having trouble seeing the map on mobile? It can take a minute to load, or check for it here: shorturl.at/lCHIM

