Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Winnipeg Christmas Lights Map for 2021

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 8:36 am
Christmas Lights are up at thousands of Winnipeg homes. View image in full screen
Christmas Lights are up at thousands of Winnipeg homes. Getty Images

It’s time to bundle up the family, get into the car and head on out to look at the city’s Christmas lights.

Winnipeggers have taken advantage of the relatively mild November weather and it means a better-than-ever holiday lights display for many homes and businesses.

If you’d like to add a home to the map – yours, your neighbour’s or the store down the street – send the address and a photo to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca!

Trending Stories

Having trouble seeing the map on mobile? It can take a minute to load, or check for it here: shorturl.at/lCHIM

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Christmas Lights tagHoliday Lights tagchristmas lights in Winnipeg tagwinnipeg christmas lights map tagchristmas lights map 2021 tagholiday lights map 2021 tagwinnipeg christmas lights map 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers