Cannabis

Kelowna firefighters extinguish garage fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 7:54 pm
The fire department said multiple calls came in Saturday afternoon of a garage on fire along the 1800 block of Chandler Avenue. View image in full screen
The fire department said multiple calls came in Saturday afternoon of a garage on fire along the 1800 block of Chandler Avenue. Global News

Kelowna firefighters were called to a garage fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the dispatch centre received multiple 911 calls, around 3 p.m., of a garage on fire along the 1800 block of Chandler Avenue.

When crews arrived, visible flames and smoke were coming from the detached garage and lean-to.

Read more: House fire on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna deemed suspicious

“Crews gained access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire,” said the fire department, which had three fire engines on scene.

“The home on the property is and has been vacant for some time. The contents of the garage indicated someone was using it for shelter.”

The fire department added that the fire was contained to the garage, with no extension to the surrounding property.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, and police and the fire department are investigating.

