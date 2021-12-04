Kelowna firefighters extinguish garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters were called to a garage fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the dispatch centre received multiple 911 calls, around 3 p.m., of a garage on fire along the 1800 block of Chandler Avenue.

When crews arrived, visible flames and smoke were coming from the detached garage and lean-to.

Read more: House fire on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna deemed suspicious

“Crews gained access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire,” said the fire department, which had three fire engines on scene.

“The home on the property is and has been vacant for some time. The contents of the garage indicated someone was using it for shelter.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department added that the fire was contained to the garage, with no extension to the surrounding property.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, and police and the fire department are investigating.

1:46 Morning house fire on Fuller Avenue in Kelowna Morning house fire on Fuller Avenue in Kelowna – Nov 2, 2021