Canada

House fire on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 12:36 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department said residents were evacuating the home along the 800 block of Harvey Avenue when crews arrived. The porch fire was quickly knocked down and an extensive overhaul was completed. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department said residents were evacuating the home along the 800 block of Harvey Avenue when crews arrived. The porch fire was quickly knocked down and an extensive overhaul was completed. Global News

A house fire on Harvey Avenue, Saturday evening, has been deemed suspicious.

Three fire engines and 16 personnel rushed to the 800 block just before 6 p.m., where crews found the home’s front porch engulfed fully in flames, the Kelowna Fire Department said.

The residents were evacuating when crews arrived.

The fire was quickly quenched.

Indoor barrel fire sets Saskatoon home ablaze

“Witness statements lead to this fire being suspicious in nature,” said the fire department. “The RCMP and fire investigators will be investigating.”

A witness told Global News he looked and flames suddenly appeared.

After initially extinguishing the blaze, firefighters were called back to the scene around 10 p.m. to douse a second flare-up.

Smoke could also be seen rising from the roof.

Large number of dead reptiles found after house fire in Edmonton
Large number of dead reptiles found after house fire in Edmonton
