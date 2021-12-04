Western captures Vanier Cup, defeating Saskatchewan 27-21

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Mustangs defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 on Saturday to win the Vanier Cup.

Griffin Campbell caught two touchdown passes for the top-ranked Mustangs in front of 5,605 fans on a cold afternoon at Stade Telus in Quebec City. It was the eighth Canadian university football title in school history.

Read more: Saskatchewan Huskies come up short in the 56th Vanier Cup

Saskatchewan led 12-10 at halftime but the Mustangs rebounded after the break. Campbell caught an Evan Hillcock pass for a 50-yard touchdown early in the second half to give Western a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Hillcock, who was named game MVP after completing 18 of 29 passes for 274 yards, also connected with Campbell on a 17-yard TD catch on the last play of the third quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Western Mustangs set to meet Saskatchewan Huskies in 56th Vanier Cup

Brian Garrity kicked a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put Western ahead 27-14.

Josh Ewanchyna scored on a one-yard run with 32 seconds left to give the No. 2 Huskies some faint hope but the Mustangs recovered an onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.