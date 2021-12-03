COVID-19: Windsor hospitals under strain, asking public for help, patience

Send this page to someone via email

WINDSOR, Ont. – Health officials in southwestern Ontario are warning the public about strained acute care and hospital capacity issues.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit – along with three local hospitals and the local paramedics – say there’s been a recent surge in both COVID-19 patients and other respiratory ailments.

They say patients should expect wait times and treatment for anything other than emergencies will be much longer than usual.

They are asking patients who do not have emergencies to seek care elsewhere, such as family doctors and clinics, to help alleviate the hospitals.

They say they are also seeing a dramatic increase in young children with severe respiratory issues needing an immediate higher level of care.

The group says during the last two months the Windsor Regional Hospital had to transfer 11 children with respiratory syncytial virus to either London, Ont., or Detroit hospitals.