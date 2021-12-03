SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Windsor hospitals under strain, asking public for help, patience

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2021 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Windsor hospitals suspend 170 staff without pay for non-compliance with COVID-19 vaccine policies' Windsor hospitals suspend 170 staff without pay for non-compliance with COVID-19 vaccine policies
In August, hospitals across the province began rolling out vaccine mandates and policies and many threatened unpaid leave and potential termination for those staff members not willing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. In Windsor, more than 170 hospital employees are locked out and suspended without pay. Morganne Campbell reports – Sep 23, 2021

WINDSOR, Ont. – Health officials in southwestern Ontario are warning the public about strained acute care and hospital capacity issues.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit – along with three local hospitals and the local paramedics – say there’s been a recent surge in both COVID-19 patients and other respiratory ailments.

They say patients should expect wait times and treatment for anything other than emergencies will be much longer than usual.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario expands eligibility for 3rd COVID booster shots to those aged 50 and older

They are asking patients who do not have emergencies to seek care elsewhere, such as family doctors and clinics, to help alleviate the hospitals.

They say they are also seeing a dramatic increase in young children with severe respiratory issues needing an immediate higher level of care.

Story continues below advertisement

The group says during the last two months the Windsor Regional Hospital had to transfer 11 children with respiratory syncytial virus to either London, Ont., or Detroit hospitals.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagWindsor Hospital tagWindsor Hospital COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers