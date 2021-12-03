Menu

Canada

Concerns raised by salmon group over discoveries of farmed fish in East Coast rivers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Biologists celebrate return of Inner Bay of Fundy Atlantic Salmon' Biologists celebrate return of Inner Bay of Fundy Atlantic Salmon
A long-time resident of Fundy National Park is returning home in record numbers. The endangered Inner Bay of Fundy Atlantic Salmon showed up in the park this summer, and for biologists trying to save the species, it’s cause for celebration. – Oct 14, 2021

A conservation group is raising alarm bells about the repeated discovery of farmed salmon in East Coast rivers, citing research suggesting cross breeding can damage the wild stocks’ long-term health.

In a release today, the Atlantic Salmon Federation says two Atlantic salmon originally from aquaculture sites were among seven adult fish collected on Nova Scotia’s Gaspereau River this year by the federal Fisheries Department.

The federation says it is the second year in a row and the third time since 2017 that escapees have been removed from the Gaspereau River.

Read more: Conservation efforts credited for highest N.B. wild salmon numbers in over 30 years

The salmon federation says when domesticated salmon breed with wild fish, their offspring are less fit, contributing to population decline.

It adds that this year, four aquaculture salmon were captured at a dam on the Union River in Maine and that federation scientists discovered three aquaculture salmon trying to enter the Magaguadavic River in New Brunswick.

The fish captured in Nova Scotia were being collected for a Fisheries Department hatchery, where populations of endangered Bay of Fundy Atlantic salmon are maintained.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
