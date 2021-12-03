TimBiebs doughnut boxes, merchandise being resold online for high prices

Send this page to someone via email

In the never-ending craze over the latest must-have item, a cardboard box for doughnuts is selling for a surprising amount of dough.

When restaurant chain Tim Hortons partnered with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to hawk a spin on the company’s well-known Timbits, few would have predicted the storm of interest currently underway.

Punch in “TimBiebs” on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, and your jaw might drop from sticker shock.

Prices vary wildly, but it’s not uncommon to see a TimBiebs box of 10 going for triple digits. Some sellers are asking for $20 to $50, while others have priced boxes at $10,000 to an astonishing — and most likely a joke — $100,000.

Timbiebs come in three flavours: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

Tim Hortons says the collection of flavours were developed by company chef Tallis Voakes and Bieber.

"Absolutely delicious. 10/10. Good job, @justinbieber” 😂 Of course we got the guys to give #Timbiebs a try 😉 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/CWOKW59Mu2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, TimBiebs merchandise — a toque, fanny pack or tote bag — is also selling at large markups. All three are each originally priced at $30.

A quick search on Facebook Marketplace in B.C. shows fanny packs on sale for $40 to $80, with toques going for $30 to $100.

According to Tim Hortons, the partnership was created due to “Justin’s fanatical love of the Tims brand.”

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber is quoted as saying on the company’s website. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

