Trending

Fans frenzy over Tim Hortons’ newly dropped Justin Bieber merchandise

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:53 pm
a girl poses in her TimBiebs swag
Twitter user @TandonRebecca shared a video of herself decked out in Justin Bieber's Tim Hortons merchandise on Nov. 29. Twitter / @TandonRebecca

It’s been a mere few hours since Tim Hortons dropped its Justin Bieberbranded Timbits merchandise, and Canadians are proving extremely hungry for it.

The Canadian coffee giant announced earlier this month that it had teamed up with Bieber for its latest marketing campaign, in an attempt to attract new customers.

And it looks like it’s working — at least on day one.

Toronto artist Keenan D’Abreo celebrated the launch by creating a portrait of the Stratford, Ont.-raised performer out of… you guessed it: Timbits.

D’Abreo used 150 of the deep-fried treats to create his work of art, before taking it down to Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto to show off to passersby.

In addition to launching three new flavours of Timbits – chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle – there was also a drop of limited-edition #TimBiebs branded merchandise.

All over Twitter, people were quick to show off their new tote bags, toques and fanny packs.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a true merch drop if people weren’t scrambling to sell their newly purchased swag on Facebook Marketplace at an extremely high markup.

Trending Stories
a facebook marketplace post shows TimBiebs swag for sale at a high markup View image in full screen
This Toronto Facebook seller listed a lot of #TimBiebs branded merch for $200. Screengrab / Facebook Marketplace

Despite the company trying to limit customers to a total of three merch items per purchase, the limited-edition goodies started popping up all over the selling platform by the dozens.

A Facebook Marketplace ad sells Justin Bieber branded Tim Horton's merchanside View image in full screen
This Calgary seller is unloading dozens of toques, totes, and fanny packs.

The partnership aligns with the Canadian singer’s frequent social media posts about the restaurant, which have ranged from snapshots of a holiday-themed Tims cup to complaints about a new lid.

Bieber has shared posts as far back as a decade ago about missing Tim Hortons while travelling outside Canada.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber said in a statement. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

