Lockdown implemented at Bath Institution during search for contraband

A lockdown is in place at the medium-security Bath institution, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).
CSC says lockdown procedures were put in place after a suspected throw-over of contraband.
Prison officials say the lockdown began Thursday night to allow correctional officers to conduct a search of the prison.
Trending Stories
Visits to the institution have been suspended while the search continues.
CSC says these actions are part of a greater effort to keep contraband out of Canadian prisons.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments