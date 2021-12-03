Lockdown implemented at Bath Institution during search for contraband

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A lockdown is in place at the medium-security Bath institution, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC says lockdown procedures were put in place after a suspected throw-over of contraband.

Prison officials say the lockdown began Thursday night to allow correctional officers to conduct a search of the prison.

Visits to the institution have been suspended while the search continues.

CSC says these actions are part of a greater effort to keep contraband out of Canadian prisons.