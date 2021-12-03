Menu

Canada

Lockdown implemented at Bath Institution during search for contraband

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 3:16 pm
CSC says Bath Institution has been locked down while correctional officers search for contraband. View image in full screen
CSC says Bath Institution has been locked down while correctional officers search for contraband. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A lockdown is in place at the medium-security Bath institution, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC says lockdown procedures were put in place after a suspected throw-over of contraband.

Prison officials say the lockdown began Thursday night to allow correctional officers to conduct a search of the prison.

Trending Stories

Visits to the institution have been suspended while the search continues.

CSC says these actions are part of a greater effort to keep contraband out of Canadian prisons.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
