Canada

Guelph’s unemployment rate falls to 4.5% in November

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 2:12 pm
The view of downtown Guelph as seen from the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate at Norfolk and Macdonell streets. View image in full screen
The view of downtown Guelph as seen from the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate at Norfolk and Macdonell streets. Nick Westoll / Global News

New data from Statistics Canada shows Guelph’s unemployment rate fell to 4.5 per cent in November, down from 5.2 per cent in October.

Data reported Friday shows that 400 jobs were added last month but 200 people left the labour force. The number of people who claimed unemployment insurance because they are actively looking for work fell by 600.

Read more: Canada adds 154K jobs in November but Omicron uncertainty clouds outlook

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, fell slightly to 70.2 per cent from 70.4 per cent in November.

September marks the fifth consecutive month the unemployment rate has fallen in Guelph.

In 2021, the jobless rate fell as low as 6.0 per cent in February before climbing to 9.2 per cent in June.

Click to play video: 'Businesses in Canada worried about rise of ‘ghosting’ job candidates' Businesses in Canada worried about rise of ‘ghosting’ job candidates
Businesses in Canada worried about rise of ‘ghosting’ job candidates – Nov 5, 2021

Canada’s economy posted an unexpectedly large job gain in November, driving the jobless rate down.

The Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, well above analysts’ expectations of 35,000, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

