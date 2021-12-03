Menu

Crime

Regina police investigating bear spray incident at mall

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 12:28 pm
Officers were dispatched to the mall around 4:10 p.m. after security reported a male youth sprayed a victim with what is believed to be bear spray and then fled. . View image in full screen
Officers were dispatched to the mall around 4:10 p.m. after security reported a male youth sprayed a victim with what is believed to be bear spray and then fled. . Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a bear spray incident that happened at Cornwall Centre late Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the mall around 4:10 p.m. after security reported a male youth sprayed a victim with what is believed to be bear spray and then fled.

Read more: Regina police charge two in connection with alleged armed robbery, forcible confinement

The mall was evacuated as a result.

Police arrived and found the victim, who was helped. As the incident is still under investigation, police are asking anyone with information that could help them to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

