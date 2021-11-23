Menu

Crime

Wanted Flin Flon man arrested after attacking cop with bear spray, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 11:14 am
An example of bear spray. View image in full screen
An example of bear spray. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

A Flin Flon man, 19, is behind bars after allegedly attacking an RCMP officer with bear spray.

Police said the suspect, who was wanted on seven outstanding warrants, was spotted just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Third Avenue in the northern city.

When an officer approached the man, who was with two other people, he took off, police said, and sprayed the officer during a short foot chase.

The man is now facing new charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, administering a noxious substance, and three counts of failing to comply.

