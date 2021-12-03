2 homes damaged in residential fire on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of homes were “significantly” damaged in a two-alarm blaze on the Mountain Thursday night, according to Hamilton fire.

The detached side-by-side homes are located on Meadowlark Drive between Swallow Crescent and Canary Court and combined sustained about $600,000 in damage.

“The residents of both these homes did the right thing when alerted to the fire. They immediately got out of the home and stayed out,” assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton told Global News in an e-mail.

“The wind conditions at the time of this fire could have resulted in significant fire spread causing damages to more homes, firefighters did as they were expected and quickly gained control of and extinguished the fire.”

An investigation is ongoing. Firefighters suspect the cause to be discarded smoking materials.

#Firefighters remain on scene of 111 and 113 Meadowlark Drive in #HamOnt after extinguishing a fire that caused damages to both these homes. No injuries to the residents as they were able to exit their home safely. Cause of the fire has yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/VvNiyrliMF — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) December 3, 2021