Canada

2 homes damaged in residential fire on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 11:56 am
Two homes were damaged by fire at Meadowlark Drive on Hamilton Mountain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Two homes were damaged by fire at Meadowlark Drive on Hamilton Mountain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. @HamiltonFireDep

A pair of homes were “significantly” damaged in a two-alarm blaze on the Mountain Thursday night, according to Hamilton fire.

The detached side-by-side homes are located on Meadowlark Drive between Swallow Crescent and Canary Court and combined sustained about $600,000 in damage.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal crash on Cheapside Road in Haldimand County

“The residents of both these homes did the right thing when alerted to the fire. They immediately got out of the home and stayed out,” assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton told Global News in an e-mail.

“The wind conditions at the time of this fire could have resulted in significant fire spread causing damages to more homes, firefighters did as they were expected and quickly gained control of and extinguished the fire.”

An investigation is ongoing. Firefighters suspect the cause to be discarded smoking materials.

