Nominees announced for 2021 Saskatchewan Music Awards

Jess Moskaluke, the Hunter Brothers, Jesse Brown and vbnd top the list for 2021 Saskatchewan Music Awards (SMA) nominations.
The nominations were announced Thursday morning on social media. The 2021 awards event will be held in a streaming format on Jan. 20, 2022 via SaskMusic’s social media pages.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Alternative Artist of the Year
The Garrys
Megan Nash
Slow Down Molasses
Carson Shmyr
The Steadies
Country Artist of the Year
Hunter Brothers
Jess Moskaluke
Ches Anthony
Amanda Hagel
Munro & Patrick
Electronic Artist of the Year
Patrick Moon Bird
Nige B
RUMPUS
Theo Noble
Ava Wild & Merky Waters
Experimental/Contemporary Artist of the Year
Marie-Véronique Bourque
Factor Eight
The Faps
Jesse Brown
ADEOLUWA
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Ev Thompson
soso
Alex Bent + the Emptiness
RaytheNihilist
Rooky
Pimpton
Indigenous Artist of the Year
The Northwest Kid
vbnd
Yvonne St. Germaine
The North Sound
Jarrid Lee
Metal/Loud Artist of the Year
Flashback
Swayze
Before & Apace
Alien to the Ignorant
Tyler Gilbert
R&B Artist of the Year
vbnd
MELODNA
Namoo Nara
Ariel
Tova
Emanali
People of the Sun
Rock/Pop Artist of the Year
Étienne Fletcher
Megan Nash
Scott Klein
The Garrys
velours
W3APONS
Roots/Folk Artist of the Year
Andino Suns
Jay & Jo
Jeffrey Straker
Last Birds
The North Sound
Wolf Willow
Music Video of the Year
Dylan Hryciuk – Versa Films for Jeffery Straker – Ready to Be Brave
Dylan Hryciuk – Versa Films for Spiritbox – Hurt You
Dylan Hryciuk – Versa Films for velours – Whatever That Means
Gavin Baird for Alex Bent + the Emptiness – 2sides
Play Creative for Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions – Chew Quietly / Clean Slate
RAKK Productions, cinematographer Ryley Konechney for Minda Donaldo – Remember December
Tanner Goetz for Jess Moskaluke – Mapdot
Single of the Year
Hunter Brothers, Been A Minute
Hunter Brothers, Diamonds
Jess Moskaluke, Nothin’ I Don’t Love About You
Jesse Brown & Rich Batsford, Whispered Winds
Nowujalo, Wake Up
Shantaia, Had A Good Weekend
Tesher x Jason Derulo, Jalebi Baby
The Sunset Kids, I Wanna Be
vbnd feat. Katie Tupper and The Soulmate Collective, Slowly Starting to Take Form
W3APONS, Bye Baby Gone
Industry Achievement
Broadway Theatre
Dale McArthur
Eliza Doyle
Grey Records
Songs for Nature Team
Producer of the Year
Bart McKay
Chris Dimas
Factor Eight
Hal Schrenk
Josh Palmer
Venue of the Year
Broadway Theatre
Conexus Arts Centre
Hanks Tavern
The Happy Nun
A new award, the Indigenous Music Achievement award will also be announced on Jan. 20. Nominees for this category are not announced.
The Single of the Year is a “data-determined” category, which can include any genre.
All other categories were determined by juries made up of members of the music industry.
R&B Artist of Year is a new category for 2021.
Also new this year, the winner of the Industry Achievement and Venue of the Year award will be determined by a combination of jury marks and the public vote.
Jurors also selected a Long List of 37 albums from all the qualifying full-length album submissions received this year.
SaskMusic is now turning to the public to decide the Top Ten of 2021, and ultimately the winner of Album of the Year.
Music lovers are encouraged to discover new albums and then vote for their favourites before midnight on Dec. 16.
Only one vote per email/IP address will be counted.
The Top 10 albums will be announced on SaskMusic’s social media the week of Dec. 20.
A full list of the albums can be found on SaskMusic’s website.
