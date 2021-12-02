Nominees announced for 2021 Saskatchewan Music Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Jess Moskaluke, the Hunter Brothers, Jesse Brown and vbnd top the list for 2021 Saskatchewan Music Awards (SMA) nominations.

The nominations were announced Thursday morning on social media. The 2021 awards event will be held in a streaming format on Jan. 20, 2022 via SaskMusic’s social media pages.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Alternative Artist of the Year

The Garrys

Megan Nash

Slow Down Molasses

Carson Shmyr

The Steadies

Country Artist of the Year

Hunter Brothers

Jess Moskaluke

Ches Anthony

Amanda Hagel

Munro & Patrick

Electronic Artist of the Year

Patrick Moon Bird

Nige B

RUMPUS

Theo Noble

Ava Wild & Merky Waters

Experimental/Contemporary Artist of the Year

Marie-Véronique Bourque

Factor Eight

The Faps

Jesse Brown

ADEOLUWA

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Ev Thompson

soso

Alex Bent + the Emptiness

RaytheNihilist

Rooky

Pimpton

Indigenous Artist of the Year

The Northwest Kid

vbnd

Yvonne St. Germaine

The North Sound

Jarrid Lee

Metal/Loud Artist of the Year

Flashback

Swayze

Before & Apace

Alien to the Ignorant

Tyler Gilbert

R&B Artist of the Year

vbnd

MELODNA

Namoo Nara

Ariel

Tova

Emanali

People of the Sun

Rock/Pop Artist of the Year

Étienne Fletcher

Megan Nash

Scott Klein

The Garrys

velours

W3APONS

Roots/Folk Artist of the Year

Andino Suns

Jay & Jo

Jeffrey Straker

Last Birds

The North Sound

Wolf Willow

Music Video of the Year

Dylan Hryciuk – Versa Films for Jeffery Straker – Ready to Be Brave

Dylan Hryciuk – Versa Films for Spiritbox – Hurt You

Dylan Hryciuk – Versa Films for velours – Whatever That Means

Gavin Baird for Alex Bent + the Emptiness – 2sides

Play Creative for Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions – Chew Quietly / Clean Slate

RAKK Productions, cinematographer Ryley Konechney for Minda Donaldo – Remember December

Tanner Goetz for Jess Moskaluke – Mapdot

Single of the Year

Hunter Brothers, Been A Minute

Hunter Brothers, Diamonds

Jess Moskaluke, Nothin’ I Don’t Love About You

Jesse Brown & Rich Batsford, Whispered Winds

Nowujalo, Wake Up

Shantaia, Had A Good Weekend

Tesher x Jason Derulo, Jalebi Baby

The Sunset Kids, I Wanna Be

vbnd feat. Katie Tupper and The Soulmate Collective, Slowly Starting to Take Form

W3APONS, Bye Baby Gone

Industry Achievement

Broadway Theatre

Dale McArthur

Eliza Doyle

Grey Records

Songs for Nature Team

Producer of the Year

Bart McKay

Chris Dimas

Factor Eight

Hal Schrenk

Josh Palmer

Venue of the Year

Broadway Theatre

Conexus Arts Centre

Hanks Tavern

The Happy Nun

A new award, the Indigenous Music Achievement award will also be announced on Jan. 20. Nominees for this category are not announced.

The Single of the Year is a “data-determined” category, which can include any genre.

All other categories were determined by juries made up of members of the music industry.

R&B Artist of Year is a new category for 2021.

Also new this year, the winner of the Industry Achievement and Venue of the Year award will be determined by a combination of jury marks and the public vote.

Jurors also selected a Long List of 37 albums from all the qualifying full-length album submissions received this year.

SaskMusic is now turning to the public to decide the Top Ten of 2021, and ultimately the winner of Album of the Year.

Music lovers are encouraged to discover new albums and then vote for their favourites before midnight on Dec. 16.

Only one vote per email/IP address will be counted.

The Top 10 albums will be announced on SaskMusic’s social media the week of Dec. 20.

A full list of the albums can be found on SaskMusic’s website.

