Blogs

Pledge Day an opportunity to help Calgary children in need during pandemic

By johngvos 770 CHQR
Posted December 3, 2021 7:00 am
Click to play video: 'Charity program brings ‘so much sunshine’ to Calgary kids with disabilities' Charity program brings ‘so much sunshine’ to Calgary kids with disabilities
Calgarians will be really stepping up to help others during 770 CHQR’s annual Pledge Day radiothon next Friday. As Gil Tucker shows us, among those who benefit from that support are some little kids who get a big boost

LISTEN LIVE to Pledge Day:

There are countless ways for all of us to give to the less fortunate, the needy or the disenfranchised in Calgary.

At times, it’s a difficult choice: where to spend your hard-earned dollars on charitable initiatives? If the truth be known, every one of the organizations that have an aim to help are worth supporting.

Story continues below advertisement

I can say, without reservation, that the Calgary Children’s Foundation stands in the company of the many Calgary groups that make a difference in Calgary.

Since its inception in the mid 1970s to the establishment of Global News Radio 770 CHQR’s partnership with The Westin Calgary, the Calgary Children’s Foundation’s constant focus has been to reach out and help kids in Calgary. Our belief in helping small, kid-focused charities in a big way continues to be our foundation. The groups we fund through your donations help countless children.

Click to play video: 'Calgary milk bank serves as ‘lifesaver’ for struggling babies' Calgary milk bank serves as ‘lifesaver’ for struggling babies
Calgary milk bank serves as ‘lifesaver’ for struggling babies

This Friday, Dec. 3, is Pledge Day. Once again we’re going to count on you, our loyal listeners, to help again in whatever fashion you can.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen all day for the stories about the charities the Calgary Children’s Foundation helps. You can call 403-974-8255 any time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or donate at www.calgarychildrensfoundation.com.

John Vos is the director of talk and talent at Global News Radio 770 CHQR

