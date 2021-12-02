Menu

Crime

Man charged with defrauding minor sports organization in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 3:57 pm
Kelowna RCMP say they began an investigation in October 2018 after receiving a report of alleged fraud involving KMLA’s former treasurer. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say they began an investigation in October 2018 after receiving a report of alleged fraud involving KMLA’s former treasurer. File / Global News

An Okanagan man has been charged with defrauding a minor sports organization.

According to police, John Scott Adams, 57, is facing charges of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000 involving the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association (KMLA).

Kelowna RCMP say they began an investigation in October 2018 after receiving a report of alleged fraud involving KMLA’s former treasurer.

Read more: 80 reports of fraud and waste by city employees, Hamilton auditor says

“The Kelowna RCMP economic crime unit led this investigation and worked closely with the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association and the gaming board to gather information and advance the investigation,” police said in a press release.

Police added that as a result of this three-year investigation, the B.C. Prosecution Service charged Adams with the two offences.

Story continues below advertisement

According to online court records, the charges stem from October 2014.

Adams’ next court appearance will be Jan. 11, 2022 in Kelowna.

Notably, the B.C. Lacrosse Association listed a Scott Adams of the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association as one of its presidents’ award winners in 2015.

Further, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia listed a 2019 discipline proceeding against a John Scott Adams of Kelowna.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna Minor Lacrosse.

