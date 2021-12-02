Menu

Canada

Power outages affect parts of Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 9:50 am
Alectra says it's investigating power outages on Hamilton's Mountain and Stoney Creek. View image in full screen
Alectra says it's investigating power outages on Hamilton's Mountain and Stoney Creek. Don Mitchell / Global News

Alectra Utilities is working on a pair of power outages as of Thursday morning.

The distributor says close to 1,300 homes and businesses are affected — in neighbourhoods to the south and west of King’s Forest on Hamilton’s east Mountain as well as a section on the city’s lower east end in Stoney Creek.

Read more: New Strathcona market will take over where former Hamilton grocery co-op left off

The estimated restoration time is between 11 a.m. and noon.

The utility blames the outages on an underground distribution problem.

