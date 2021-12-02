Power outages affect parts of Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek

Alectra Utilities is working on a pair of power outages as of Thursday morning.
The distributor says close to 1,300 homes and businesses are affected — in neighbourhoods to the south and west of King’s Forest on Hamilton’s east Mountain as well as a section on the city’s lower east end in Stoney Creek.
The estimated restoration time is between 11 a.m. and noon.
The utility blames the outages on an underground distribution problem.
Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments