Power outages affect parts of Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek

Alectra Utilities is working on a pair of power outages as of Thursday morning.

The distributor says close to 1,300 homes and businesses are affected — in neighbourhoods to the south and west of King’s Forest on Hamilton’s east Mountain as well as a section on the city’s lower east end in Stoney Creek.

The estimated restoration time is between 11 a.m. and noon.

The utility blames the outages on an underground distribution problem.

UPDATE: #Outage in #StoneyCreek affecting approx 553 homes and businesses in the area from Greenford Dr to Green Rd and Queenston Rd to Ridge Rd. Crew dispatched. ETR 12:00PM. For more info visit https://t.co/QwYiVrDG0w #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) December 2, 2021

FACILITY CLOSURE: Stoney Creek Recreation Centre is temporarily closed until further notice due to a power outage in the area. Open Swim from 10-11am and from 11:30am-12:30pm has been cancelled. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/22IA44xPUD — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) December 2, 2021

UPDATE: #Outage in #HamOnt. Crews continue to work to restore the remaining 751 homes and businesses. ETR 11:00AM. For more info visit https://t.co/QwYiVrDG0w #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) December 2, 2021

